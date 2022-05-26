CF Montréal & Vancouver Whitecaps FC advance to Canadian Championship semifinals

Toronto FC booked their ticket to the Canadian Championship semifinals on Tuesday night. The other two Canadian-based MLS clubs, CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC did the same when battling Canadian Premier League teams on Wednesday evening.
Here's how the MLS clubs fared as the quest for the Voyageurs Cup and a Concacaf Champions League spot continues.
CF Montréal 3, Forge FC 0
The reigning tournament champions are through to the semifinals after defeating Canadian Premier League side Forge FC 3-0 at Stade Saputo behind a hat trick from Sunusi Ibrahim.
Ibrahim opened the scoring for Montréal in the 14th minute with a right-footed shot that slid by Forge FC goalkeeper Triston Henry after Matko Milikevic played him in on a through ball. He doubled the advantage just eight minutes later, tapping in an unselfish layoff from Kei Kamara.
Ibrahim capped off his hat trick performance just four minutes into the second half, heading home a set-piece from Miljevic to seal off the comfortable result for Wilfried Nancy's side.
CF Montréal will face off against Toronto FC in the semifinals on June 20.
Goals
- 14' – MTL – Sunusi Ibrahim
- 22' – MTL – Sunusi Ibrahim
- 49' – MTL – Sunusi Ibrahim
Cavalry FC 1 (3), Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1 (5)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC got a late equalizer from Erik Godoy, then advanced past CPL side Cavalry FC in penalty kicks to claim the final spot in the CanChamp semifinals.
After Cavalry's Myer Bevan put the home side in front with a right-footed golazo from outside the 18-yard-box in the 72nd minute, Vancouver found the equalizer just over ten minutes later off a corner kick served in by Deiber Caicedo, who found Erik Godoy for an easy header that forced the contest to be decided on penalties.
The Whitecaps prevailed 5-3 in the shootout, converting on all five of their spot-kicks, while goalkeeper Cody Cropper was able to come up with a save to send the visitors to the next round.
VWFC will host York United FC in the semis on June 20.
Goals
- 72' – CAV – Myer Bevan
- 85' – VAN – Érik Godoy