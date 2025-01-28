CF Montréal acquire Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Victor Loturi from Scottish Premiership side Ross County FC, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Canadian international has signed a two-year deal through 2026 with options for 2027-28.

Loturi produced 2g/3a in 85 matches for Ross County. Beforehand, he emerged at Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC by posting 2g/2a in 45 games.

Loturi has earned one CanMNT appearance, subbing into a 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group-stage win over Cuba.

"We are very pleased to acquire a young Canadian player like Loturi," said CF Montréal president and CEO Gabriel Gervais.

"At only 23 years of age, Loturi has already acquired diverse experience in several international contexts. He is a versatile midfielder who will bring us depth in more defensive tasks and as a playmaker in the build-up play."