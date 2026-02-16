CF Montréal 2026 Season Preview

Team Snapshot

CF Montréal retained head coach Marco Donadel after he was the team's interim manager for much of the 2025 season.

Looking to climb the Eastern Conference pack, Montréal will need big seasons from striker Prince Owusu and attacking midfielder Iván Jaime.

Owusu had a team-high 13 goals and five assists last year, while Jaime is on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto.

Key Signings