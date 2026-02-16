CF Montréal 2026 Season Preview

2026 Schedule
- First game: Feb. 21 - 10:30 pm ET at San Diego FC
- Home opener: April 11 - 2:30 pm ET vs. Philadelphia Union
- Full schedule
- Watch on Apple TV
Team Snapshot
CF Montréal retained head coach Marco Donadel after he was the team's interim manager for much of the 2025 season.
Looking to climb the Eastern Conference pack, Montréal will need big seasons from striker Prince Owusu and attacking midfielder Iván Jaime.
Owusu had a team-high 13 goals and five assists last year, while Jaime is on loan from Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto.
Key Signings
- Tomás Avilés: The Argentine center back is on loan from Inter Miami CF, where he made 87 appearances across all competitions.
- Wiki Carmona: The Venezuela international midfielder previously played for Red Bull New York, where he contributed 6g/6a in 118 games.
- Daniel Ríos: The veteran forward spent last year on loan with MLS Cup finalists Vancouver Whitecaps. He’s played in 112 regular-season matches across four different MLS clubs.
- Dagur Dan Thorhallsson: The Icelandic international, who spent the last three seasons with Orlando City, brings versatility in midfield and defense.
- Brayan Vera: The Colombian defender arrived via trade with Real Salt Lake, bolstering the Montréal backline.
Key Departures
- Bryce Duke: The energetic midfielder signed with San Diego FC in free agency.
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty: The Canadian fullback, who spent last year on loan with Charlotte FC, got traded to the Red Bulls.
- Dante Sealy: The Trinidad & Tobago international forward was traded to the Colorado Rapids for up to $2.5 million in General Allocation Money.
- Jonathan Sirois: The Canadian international goalkeeper, a regular starter the last three seasons, was traded to FC Dallas.
- Giacomo Vrioni: The Albanian striker, who had four goals in 10 appearances, occupied a Designated Player roster spot.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
Apple TV talent predict the 2026 regular season for CF Montréal.
- Andrés Agulla: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Marcelo Balboa: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Max Bretos: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Steve Cangialosi: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Daniel Chapela: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Miguel Gallardo: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Michele Giannone: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Tony Husband: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Sacha Kljestan: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Kaylyn Kyle: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Lori Lindsey: 12th in Eastern Conference
- Dax McCarty: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Sammy Sadovnik: 15th in Eastern Conference
- Bruno Vain: 14th in Eastern Conference
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 15th in Eastern Conference
New Kit
BUY NOW: CF Montréal’s Procure Jersey
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Marco Donadel
- Stadium: Stade Saputo
- Last year: 6W-18L-10D, 28 points, 13th in Eastern Conference
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify