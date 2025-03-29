Carles Gil masterclass jump-starts New England Revolution's season

Before Matchday 6, the New England Revolution had no goal scorers or wins to speak of this season.

“That's what you need from your top player,” Porter said of the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP following the club's first victory of the year.

The Spanish playmaker was the undisputed star of New England's 2-1 home win over the New York Red Bulls , scoring a brace to give Caleb Porter's side a much-needed three points at Gillette Stadium.

Vintage performance

Gil opened his season account with a magisterial free kick in the 28th-minute, wrong-footing goalkeeper Carlos Coronel with a curling upper 90 strike. Then, with the score tied in second-half stoppage time, he converted a penalty kick to secure the result for the Revs.

“That first goal was a thing of beauty,” Porter said. “He got in good spots today. He was goal dangerous – that’s the key.

"He's got to make sure he's always finding the hard spaces between the lines, the places where he can create goals. He did that today."

Off the mark

The Revs had previously only entered the scoresheet through an own goal two weeks ago in a 2-1 loss at New York City FC. They had just one point in their first four games, a 0-0 draw at Nashville SC during MLS is Back weekend.