Canada vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier

The Canadians are currently third in the Octagonal standings with two points, while El Salvador are also on two points after starting with back-to-back 0-0 draws against the US and Honduras.

Fresh off a 1-1 draw against the United States , the Canadian men's national team continues their Concacaf World Cup Qualifying campaign with a home matchup Wednesday against El Salvador at Toronto's BMO Field.

Canada

The Canadiens have shown impressive mettle through their first two games in coming from behind to salvage a pair of draws. But head coach John Herdman made it clear after the USMNT match that he felt three points were there for the taking. Instead, Canada are now part of the logjam in the standings that includes four different countries tied on two points.

Canada are clearly a resilient bunch and there's everything to play for, starting with this matchup against El Salvador to close out the first three-game window. Striker Cyle Larin is in form, having netted the equalizer in each of those first two draws.