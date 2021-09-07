Canada vs. El Salvador: How to watch & stream, preview for World Cup Qualifier

Fresh off a 1-1 draw against the United States, the Canadian men's national team continues their Concacaf World Cup Qualifying campaign with a home matchup Wednesday against El Salvador at Toronto's BMO Field.
The Canadians are currently third in the Octagonal standings with two points, while El Salvador are also on two points after starting with back-to-back 0-0 draws against the US and Honduras.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's kickoff.
When
- Wednesday, September 8 (7:30 pm ET)
Where
- BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+, OneSoccer
Canada
The Canadiens have shown impressive mettle through their first two games in coming from behind to salvage a pair of draws. But head coach John Herdman made it clear after the USMNT match that he felt three points were there for the taking. Instead, Canada are now part of the logjam in the standings that includes four different countries tied on two points.
Canada are clearly a resilient bunch and there's everything to play for, starting with this matchup against El Salvador to close out the first three-game window. Striker Cyle Larin is in form, having netted the equalizer in each of those first two draws.
Superstar Alphonso Davies has been ruled out, though, after the 20-year-old Bayern Munich defender/forward took a knock against the US. That's a big challenge Les Rouges must overcome.
El Salvador
Like their Canadian counterparts, Hugo Perez's group has shown impressive fortitude in drawing their first two matches. They've emerged as a formidable group dating back to their showing at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, at least on the defensive side of the ball. Their shortcomings have been in the attack, as they haven't found the net in either of their opening scoreless draws, struggling without the services of leading goal-scorer David Rugamas.
Toronto FC's Eriq Zavaleta will likely be a part of the lineup playing on his home field at the club level, while Seattle Sounders defender Alex Roldan is also among the MLS representation on Perez's roster, having started both of those first two games.