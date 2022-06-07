Canada vs. Curaçao: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match

The Canadian men’s national team has been on shaky ground in recent weeks after two friendlies scheduled for June 5 were canceled, first for geopolitical reasons (vs. Iran) and then because of a player-led protest over compensation and other issues (vs. Panama).
But, at least for now, Les Rouges forge ahead with their 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League A slate – and up first is a deceptively difficult test vs. Curaçao on Thursday evening. Their Group C opener is set for BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC and where the aforementioned friendlies were due to unfold.
With the Qatar 2022 World Cup five-plus months out, here’s what awaits head coach John Herdman’s team amid a period that’s equal parts contentious and preparatory for a country that’s back in its first World Cup since 1986.
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+, TUDN in US; OneSoccer in Canada
When
- Thursday, June 9 | 10:30 pm ET
Where
- BC Place | Vancouver, British Columbia
The CanMNT conversation this June window has shifted away from tactics and lineup decisions to issues surrounding compensation and broadcast rights, among others. Phrased another way, morale around the program has taken a dip as issues beyond the game take center stage.
First came the controversial scheduling of World Cup-bound Iran for a friendly, with public pressure giving way to a canceled showdown. Then the last-minute scheduling of Panama, a familiar Concacaf adversary, proved moot when that friendly was canceled mere hours before kickoff following player-led protests.
It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks, to say the least.
Should Thursday’s game proceed, it’ll mark the first time Canada’s convened since topping Concacaf’s World Cup qualification process, outpacing the United States and Mexico. And they've got Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies back this month after a COVID-related heart issue kept him out of their last two windows.
How will it all manifest? We’ll see as the buildup toward Group F play in Qatar against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco further nears. It’s their second-to-last window to get ducks in a row, but larger issues are looming at a seminal moment for Canadian soccer.
Curaçao will enter with momentum after beating Honduras 2-1 on Monday night in Nations League play, paced by goals from Leandro Bacuna and Anthony van den Hurk. That exacted some revenge after a 1-0 loss to the same Catrachos back on June 3, resulting in split points from those Group C matches.
There’s a heavy Dutch influence throughout the squad given the Caribbean island’s history, and they used to compete as the Netherlands Antilles. Their rise in recent years has produced three consecutive Gold Cup trips and nearly a berth in Concacaf’s Octagonal stage of Qatar 2022 qualification before a 2-1 aggregate series loss to Panama in June 2021.
MLS fans will recognize Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room, while former Premier League players like midfielder Vurnon Anita, defender Cuco Martina and midfielder Leandro Bacuna are all leaders for the squad.
Curaçao are ranked No. 79 in the world, which is the eighth-highest in Concacaf.