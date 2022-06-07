Canada vs. Curaçao: How to watch & stream, preview of Concacaf Nations League match

The Canadian men’s national team has been on shaky ground in recent weeks after two friendlies scheduled for June 5 were canceled, first for geopolitical reasons (vs. Iran) and then because of a player-led protest over compensation and other issues (vs. Panama).

With the Qatar 2022 World Cup five-plus months out, here’s what awaits head coach John Herdman’s team amid a period that’s equal parts contentious and preparatory for a country that’s back in its first World Cup since 1986.

But, at least for now, Les Rouges forge ahead with their 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League A slate – and up first is a deceptively difficult test vs. Curaçao on Thursday evening. Their Group C opener is set for BC Place, home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC and where the aforementioned friendlies were due to unfold.

The CanMNT conversation this June window has shifted away from tactics and lineup decisions to issues surrounding compensation and ​​broadcast rights, among others. Phrased another way, morale around the program has taken a dip as issues beyond the game take center stage.

First came the controversial scheduling of World Cup-bound Iran for a friendly, with public pressure giving way to a canceled showdown. Then the last-minute scheduling of Panama, a familiar Concacaf adversary, proved moot when that friendly was canceled mere hours before kickoff following player-led protests.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks, to say the least.

Should Thursday’s game proceed, it’ll mark the first time Canada’s convened since topping Concacaf’s World Cup qualification process, outpacing the United States and Mexico. And they've got Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies back this month after a COVID-related heart issue kept him out of their last two windows.