Canada to have reduced capacity for World Cup Qualifier vs. USMNT

Canada will have a 50% capacity home crowd for their upcoming World Cup Qualifier on Jan. 30 against the United States, the federation announced Thursday.

The match at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario will now have a capacity of 12,000 spectators. The decision comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s continued worldwide presence, with the Omicron variant especially impactful.

“We remain excited to bring the men’s national team FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match to Hamilton with the team riding a nation-wide wave of support at the top of the table and we thank all of our fans who helped us sell out Tim Hortons Field back in December and are pushing our team to new heights,” Canada Soccer president Dr. Nick Bontis said in a release.