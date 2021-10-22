Canada men's national team into FIFA rankings top 50 for first time since 1997

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Canada men's national team has broken into the top 50 in FIFA's world rankings, moving from No. 72 at the start of 2021 to 48 after going unbeaten in three World Cup Qualifying matches over the international break.

It's the first time since 1997 that Canada have been ranked in the top 50, when the Canadians climbed as high as 46th. The program's all-time highest FIFA ranking was in 1996, when they made it to the No. 40 spot.

The US men's national team remained at No. 13 in the latest rankings, with Mexico (No. 8) and Costa Rica (No. 45), the other Concacaf teams that are currently ranked ahead of Canada.

It's more evidence of the recent ascent of Canada under head coach John Herdman, as the program has been steadily climbing in the rankings thanks to an 11-2-4 record in 2021 that has also seen them outscore opponents 52-10.

Canada are currently in the midst of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, where they currently sit at third place in the Octagonal standings behind the US and Mexico. Should they qualify, they would become the first Canadian team to make the World Cup since 1986.

