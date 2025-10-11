Canada look to "fine margins" after Australia setback

The Canadian men’s national team 's journey toward the upper echelons of international soccer has not had many hiccups, but their momentum took a blow in a 1–0 loss to Australia on Friday evening at CF Montréal ’s Stade Saputo.

The Socceroos' lone goal came in the 71st minute via quick reactions from Nestory Irankunda, who capitalized on a loose touch in the box by Niko Sigur.

The defeat marked their first within 90 minutes since they fell to Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals last March. Australia, No. 25 in the FIFA rankings, became the lowest-ranked team Canada have lost to in regulation since Jesse Marsch took over as head coach.

“I said in front of the group that now is the time to make mistakes and learn from them ... trying to communicate during the game wasn’t easy, but it was a good performance," Marsch added. "I'm happy with the guys, we just have to learn.”

“I think we can be on top of games against opponents, but it's the fine margins of making sure that we’re not letting anything slip away.”

“This is what World Cup games are going to be like,” he said, voice quivering, having spent 90 minutes shouting over the sold-out Montréal crowd.

For Marsch, who struck a foreshadowing tone post-match, it was just a bump in the road towards their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on June 12 at Toronto FC 's BMO Field.

GOAL🇦🇺 It's one to forget for the #CanMNT , as Nestory Irankunda capitalizes on a Niko Sigur mistake and slides home a shot to put his side up 1-0 pic.twitter.com/kk2WQCfJh5

“I thought that a lot of our attempts to do those things were really good, but we have to learn from the little mistakes we make.”

“How do you break a low block down? You have to have good connections, you have to be dynamic, and you have to have guys that can see little plays around the goal, and for me, you also have to really be good at counterpressing,” Marsch said.

Despite having 60 percent possession, Canada struggled to create chances that could threaten Australia's defense. It's a situation Les Rouges could very well find themselves in again at next summer's World Cup.

If Marsch saw the match as a World Cup preview, much of the focus in the remaining months will be on breaking down teams that allow Canada to have the ball and defend in a low block.

Oh SO CLOSE🤏 Ismaël Koné almost carves his way through Australia's defence, but he is denied of a goal at the last second #CanMNT pic.twitter.com/0nLOfDks2B

Koné shines

On a frustrating night, former CF Montréal midfielder Ismaël Koné was lively, playing his first match at the stadium where he made his professional debut since leaving MLS for Europe following the 2022 World Cup.

Koné finished with 88 touches and 60 successful passes, 17 of which were into the final third. In the 34th minute, he dribbled past three defenders and nearly scored.

While the 23-year-old had struggled for confidence after changing clubs four times, he’s found his stride at Serie A club Sassuolo, in part thanks to Marsch’s hands-on approach. The 51-year-old head coach regularly visits Koné and other players, including LAFC's Mathieu Choinière, to help them find their peace at the club level – a factor he knows is vital for any athlete to play their best.

Now in camp, Marsch hopes that this approach and this slight setback can motivate his group for Tuesday, when Canada battle 13th-ranked Colombia in one of their toughest tests to date at Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of the New York Red Bulls.

“I don’t know how to do this differently,” Marsch said. “Sometimes I wonder why coaches do this for a living if they don’t like being around young men. These guys energize me. I think this group is special.