Canada lineup vs. Morocco: Jonathan Osorio, Mark-Anthony Kaye in Starting XI

By Edgar Acero @ManoloAcero

Canada will look to end their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign on a winning note Thursday in their Group F finale against Morocco (10 am ET | FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada).

Head coach John Herdman is making four changes to the side that fell 4-1 to Croatia on Match Day 2, with Toronto FC's Mark-Anthony Kaye and Jonathan Osorio getting the starting nod, along with Junior Hoilett and Sam Adekugbe.

Les Rouges have two losses in two matches and are already mathematically eliminated from advancing to the knockout stages.

By position, here’s how a likely 3-4-3 formation could look:

  • Goalkeeper: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)
  • Defenders: Alistair Johnston (CF Montréal), Steven Vitória (Chaves), Kamal Miller (CF Montréal)
  • Midfielders: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
  • Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Junior Hoilett (Reading)

Canada vs. Morocco lineups

Canada World Cup

