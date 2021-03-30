Canada 11, Cayman Islands 0 | Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Match Recap

Canada maintained their perfect start to Concacaf World Cup qualifiers via a record-setting 11-0 beatdown of the Cayman Islands on Monday night at IMG Academy in Florida. With the win, Les Rouges sit atop Group B with a plus-15 goal differential after previously beating Bermuda 5-1 as First Round qualifiers got underway.
The game, which was conducted one day later than originally planned due to COVID-19 protocols, involved seven different goalscorers and head coach John Herdman starting four different MLS players against the regional minnow.
Canada were paced by a second-half hat trick from Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Lucas Cavallini off the bench, while LAFC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye netted either side of halftime for his first international tallies. Nashville SC fullback Alistair Johnston joined Kaye in that department, scoring his first Canada goal in the 42nd minute in what was the 22-year-old’s second cap.
For ex-MLS highlights, former Vancouver star Alphonso Davies netted a penalty kick in the 27th minute and scored again in the 73rd minute. Aside from the now-Bayern Munich star, former Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin scored Canada’s second goal in the 13th minute to continue his scorching form. The Besiktas man tallied a hat trick last week against Bermuda.
Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was rarely threatened, and CF Montréal midfielder Samuel Piette put in a solid shift before getting subbed out. Aside from Cavallini, Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea also subbed on in the second half.
Canada now await further one-off qualifiers against Aruba (June 5) and Suriname (June 8), with Group B’s winner advancing to a home-and-away series against Group E’s winner. From there, that winner will advance to Concacaf’s eight-team final qualifying round, which has replaced the traditional Hexagonal ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Canada are looking to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986. Before these March qualifiers, Herdman’s team hadn’t competed since a January 2020 international friendly against Iceland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goals
- 5’ – CAN – Frank Sturing
- 13’ – CAN – Cyle Larin
- 25’ – CAN – David Wotherspoon
- 27’ – CAN – Alphonso Davies (PK)
- 32’ – CAN – Mark-Anthony Kaye
- 42’ – CAN – Alistair Johnston
- 63’ – CAN – Mark-Anthony Kaye
- 68’ – CAN – Lucas Cavallini
- 73’– CAN – Alphonso Davies
- 74’ – CAN – Lucas Cavallini
- 76’– CAN – Lucas Cavallini
Lineups
Canada (4-2-3-1 l to r): Maxime Crepeau – Alphonso Davies, Frank Sturing, Ricardo Ferreira, Alistair Johnston (68' Richie Laryea) – David Wotherspoon, Samuel Piette (68' Stephen Eustaquio) – Liam Miller (61' Samuel Adekugbe), Mark-Anthony Kate, Theo Corbeanu (61' Junior Hoilett) – Cyle Larin (61' Lucas Cavallini)
Cayman Islands (5-4-1, l to r): Albertini Holness – Wesley Robinson, Tyler Lee, Joshewa Frederick-Charlery (84' Romario Dixon), Ackeem Hyde, Cameron Gray – Mason Duval (65' Jabari Campbell), Jonah Ebanks (69' Justin Byles), D'Andre Rowe, Christopher Reeves (65' Kion Parchmont) – Mark Ebanks (85' Trey Ebanks)