Canada 11, Cayman Islands 0 | Concacaf World Cup Qualifying Match Recap

Canada maintained their perfect start to Concacaf World Cup qualifiers via a record-setting 11-0 beatdown of the Cayman Islands on Monday night at IMG Academy in Florida. With the win, Les Rouges sit atop Group B with a plus-15 goal differential after previously beating Bermuda 5-1 as First Round qualifiers got underway.

The game, which was conducted one day later than originally planned due to COVID-19 protocols, involved seven different goalscorers and head coach John Herdman starting four different MLS players against the regional minnow.

Canada were paced by a second-half hat trick from Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Lucas Cavallini off the bench, while LAFC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye netted either side of halftime for his first international tallies. Nashville SC fullback Alistair Johnston joined Kaye in that department, scoring his first Canada goal in the 42nd minute in what was the 22-year-old’s second cap.