Can Vancouver Whitecaps surpass "peak of the mountain" on Decision Day?

Vancouver Whitecaps FC , winners of three straight games, will make the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs if they win Sunday afternoon at Minnesota United FC (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US, TSN 1/4 in Canada). A loss or draw means their season is over.

With those scenarios laid bare, head coach Vanni Sartini summed up this late-season push that’s produced consecutive victories over Austin FC, LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC at BC Place.

“We are in a position that we were dreaming of a few weeks ago,” Sartini told Extratime before a Decision Day trip to Allianz Field. “We were very good, we were also a little lucky because of the results. So now we need to do the last step. We see the peak of the mountain. We have to do the hardest part.”

The Whitecaps are in ninth place on 43 points, while Minnesota are in seventh place on 45 points. With a two-point gap to erase, Vancouver’s fortunes will take course irrespective of what happens in Week 34’s other all-decisive Western Conference game, when the Portland Timbers (seventh place) visit Real Salt Lake (eighth place) for a simultaneous kickoff Sunday (5 pm ET | ESPN2).

The simplicity erases the need for live-standings watching by Vancouver, with Sartini offering his take on how to define their 2022 campaign based on whether playoffs are booked or not.