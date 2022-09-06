Can Orlando City end Sacramento Republic’s dream US Open Cup run?

“It doesn't matter if they are from USL or they are from MLS or Premier League, it doesn't matter,” said captain Mauricio Pereyra . “Always, the most important thing for a soccer player is to respect the rival that you have in front – knowing that the desire we have to win this trophy they have too. They will fight for it.”

The ball is in Orlando City’s court, quite literally, arriving with plenty of pressure. And they’re ready to meet the moment.

But fall to Sacramento at their Exploria Stadium home, becoming the first MLS team to lose an Open Cup Final to a lower-division side since the Rochester Rhinos beat the Colorado Rapids in 1999, and they'll enter the history books for the wrong reasons. Compounding that, a second-division team hasn’t reached the historic tournament’s title game since the Charleston Battery in 2008.

Win the 2022 US Open Cup Final on Wednesday night (8 pm ET | ESPN+), defeating USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the process, and the Lions secure their first-ever trophy since joining MLS eight seasons ago. They’d lock in a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot, too.

Orlando, who announced a sell-out crowd several weeks ago, are well aware of Sacramento’s Cinderella-esque run to this year’s final. They’ve successively taken down three MLS teams, overcoming the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy before handing Sporting Kansas City a semifinal defeat on penalty kicks. The California-based side has ridden a magic-of-the-Cup wave far, with no plans for it hitting shore just yet.

Looking to avoid becoming the fourth MLS team that’s dethroned, now in a winner-takes-all match, Orlando are preaching calm.

“The way we operate and the way I have recognized this sport in all my years as a player and as a coach is with much respect for any opponent, whether it's in the paper or the opinions of people that think they are better than us or not,” said head coach Oscar Pareja.

“I think our responsibility is to prepare a game professionally and try to do our best to be at our maximum for the opponent you have in front. For me, the context doesn't exist. The only thing that exists is the present and the present is that there is a match tomorrow for a Cup and we are going to be ready."

Orlando have benefitted from playing all five of their previous Open Cup games at home this year, starting nearly four-and-a-half months ago when beating the Tampa Bay Rowdies, one of their USL Championship neighbors in Florida. Then the Lions broke a streak of one-goal or penalty-kick victories in the semifinals, turning on the second-half afterburners to crush the New York Red Bulls 5-1.

It’s all led to what goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar called “definitely the biggest game in club history,” one where forward Tesho Akindele said the home-dominant crowd will work in their favor.