Orlando City to have sell-out crowd for 2022 US Open Cup Final

A packed house awaits.
Orlando City SC announced Wednesday that their Sept. 7 (8 pm ET | ESPN+) hosting of the 2022 US Open Cup Final – held at Exploria Stadium against USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC – will feature a sell-out crowd. The soccer-specific venue holds a capacity crowd of 25,500.
With all single-match tickets sold out, a limited number of tickets have been held for new, 2023 Orlando City season ticket members as an additional benefit. Locally, those unable to attend are encouraged to watch at one of the Lions’ “City Pub” locations.
“Once again, our fans are showing that they are the greatest supporters in all of Major League Soccer,” Orlando president of business operations Jarrod Dillon said in a release. “September 7th will be a historic night for our club, our community and our city, and we can’t wait to have Exploria Stadium rocking as we compete for the Open Cup championship.”
Historic occasion
With a win, Orlando would capture their first-ever trophy since joining MLS in 2015. The victor also books a 2023 Concacaf Champions League spot.
To reach the final, Orlando beat the New York Red Bulls by a 5-1 scoreline in their semifinal. Sacramento won’t be an easy opponent, though, having defeated three MLS sides to reach the title match. They most recently advanced past Sporting Kansas City on penalty kicks.
Orlando have the opportunity to become the second-ever Florida team to win the historic US Open Cup, the first coming in 1989 by the St. Petersburg Kickers of the Florida Suncoast Soccer League.