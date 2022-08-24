Orlando City to have sell-out crowd for 2022 US Open Cup Final

A packed house awaits.

Orlando City SC announced Wednesday that their Sept. 7 (8 pm ET | ESPN+) hosting of the 2022 US Open Cup Final – held at Exploria Stadium against USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC – will feature a sell-out crowd. The soccer-specific venue holds a capacity crowd of 25,500.

With all single-match tickets sold out, a limited number of tickets have been held for new, 2023 Orlando City season ticket members as an additional benefit. Locally, those unable to attend are encouraged to watch at one of the Lions’ “City Pub” locations.