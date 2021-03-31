California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

To mark Cesar Chavez Day on Wednesday, five of California's professional soccer clubs joined forces to raise money for the state's farm workers. The fundraiser sees MLS sides LAFC , LA Galaxy , and the San Jose Earthquakes participate alongside Oakland Roots and Sacramento Republic, and will benefit the United Farm Workers Foundation.

The funds raised will go specifically to UFW Foundation's COVID-19 relief and vaccine efforts. Per recent studies cited by the clubs, farmers are more susceptible to both contracting COVID-19 and dying from it. It has inspired the UFW Foundation to host vaccination events. Thousands of farmers have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Foundation has a bilingual toll-free number for farm workers to find out about vaccination events. The number is (661) 501-4280.