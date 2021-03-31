California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

To mark Cesar Chavez Day on Wednesday, five of California's professional soccer clubs joined forces to raise money for the state's farm workers. The fundraiser sees MLS sides LAFC, LA Galaxy, and the San Jose Earthquakes participate alongside Oakland Roots and Sacramento Republic, and will benefit the United Farm Workers Foundation.

The funds raised will go specifically to UFW Foundation's COVID-19 relief and vaccine efforts. Per recent studies cited by the clubs, farmers are more susceptible to both contracting COVID-19 and dying from it. It has inspired the UFW Foundation to host vaccination events. Thousands of farmers have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Foundation has a bilingual toll-free number for farm workers to find out about vaccination events. The number is (661) 501-4280.

The clubs collaborated for a $3,000 match grant challenge, in which all donations will be matched up to the named amount. The LA Galaxy Foundation has already contributed $1,000 to the fund, and the clubs have set up a Go Fund Me for others to donate.

The Galaxy's Julian Araujo, as the son of two farm workers, has been a powerful advocate for farm workers in recent months. He donated $1,7000 to the UFW Foundation and the following month spoke to MLSsoccer.com about his activism to benefit people in the industry.

If you would like to donate, please visit the clubs' GoFundMe campaign.

LA Galaxy Los Angeles Football Club San Jose Earthquakes

Advertising

Related Stories

Four best MLS fits for Sergio Aguero
LA Galaxy rising star Efrain Alvarez makes Mexico national team debut
The top 10 newcomers for 2021 | Greg Seltzer

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.