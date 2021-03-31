California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

To mark Cesar Chavez Day on Wednesday, five of California's professional soccer clubs joined forces to raise money for the state's farm workers. The fundraiser sees MLS sides LAFC, LA Galaxy, and the San Jose Earthquakes participate alongside Oakland Roots and Sacramento Republic, and will benefit the United Farm Workers Foundation.
The funds raised will go specifically to UFW Foundation's COVID-19 relief and vaccine efforts. Per recent studies cited by the clubs, farmers are more susceptible to both contracting COVID-19 and dying from it. It has inspired the UFW Foundation to host vaccination events. Thousands of farmers have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Foundation has a bilingual toll-free number for farm workers to find out about vaccination events. The number is (661) 501-4280.
The clubs collaborated for a $3,000 match grant challenge, in which all donations will be matched up to the named amount. The LA Galaxy Foundation has already contributed $1,000 to the fund, and the clubs have set up a Go Fund Me for others to donate.
The Galaxy's Julian Araujo, as the son of two farm workers, has been a powerful advocate for farm workers in recent months. He donated $1,7000 to the UFW Foundation and the following month spoke to MLSsoccer.com about his activism to benefit people in the industry.
If you would like to donate, please visit the clubs' GoFundMe campaign.