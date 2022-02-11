Bruce Arena teases Jozy Altidore signing: "It sure sounds that way, doesn't it?"

New England Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena all but confirmed Friday that Jozy Altidore will soon join the defending Supporters’ Shield champions.
During an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, when asked about Altidore saying farewell to Toronto FC and reportedly joining his team, Arena spoke confidently that a deal will be announced.
“It sure sounds that way, doesn't it? I think that's going to happen, so we're happy to get Jozy,” Arena said. “He's going to need a little bit of time to get ready. He's been a very good player in Major League Soccer, abroad and with the US national team. So we're hopeful that we can get him up to speed over the next month. But he'll be a great addition to our roster.”
Altidore is expected to depart Toronto via a contract buyout, then join the Revs, who set a single-season points record (73) in 2021. He'd reportedly join via a Targeted Allocation Money deal, unlike how he’s been a Designated Player with Toronto.
The Revs already have a full complement of three DPs, led by reigning MLS MVP Carles Gil and strikers Adam Buksa and Gustavo Bou. Altidore would give them three high-level forwards, should he stay healthy and produce as he historically has throughout his MLS career, posting 77 goals and 25 assists across 176 regular-season appearances.
Arena, who coached Altidore during his MLS debut with the New York Red Bulls and with the USMNT, believes the 32-year-old will impress.
“I think he's got a lot left in him,” Arena said. “I think he's going to be able to score goals for us and be a good player over the next couple of years.”
Altidore is Toronto’s second all-time leading scorer, only behind longtime frontman Sebastian Giovinco, and has 42 goals in 115 USMNT appearances.
New England are one of MLS’ five Concacaf Champions League participants this year and return a veteran core, with midfielder Sebastian Lletget (trade with LA Galaxy) and center back Omar Gonzalez (free agent, last with Toronto) their major additions thus far. Their most significant loss is Canadian international winger Tajon Buchanan to Belgium’s Club Brugge for a reported $7 million transfer fee.