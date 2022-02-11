Bruce Arena teases Jozy Altidore signing: "It sure sounds that way, doesn't it?"

During an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, when asked about Altidore saying farewell to Toronto FC and reportedly joining his team, Arena spoke confidently that a deal will be announced.

“It sure sounds that way, doesn't it? I think that's going to happen, so we're happy to get Jozy,” Arena said. “He's going to need a little bit of time to get ready. He's been a very good player in Major League Soccer, abroad and with the US national team. So we're hopeful that we can get him up to speed over the next month. But he'll be a great addition to our roster.”