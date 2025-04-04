Bruce Arena leads San Jose into celebratory match: "It's been a privilege"

Few people have witnessed the growth of MLS like Bruce Arena.

"Hectic times, but exciting to get the league going."

"Typical of any new league, and a lot of people not knowing what the heck they were doing, including myself, it was hectic," Arena told reporters this week. "It was a little bit crazy. Coming to San Jose was exciting and all, but I don’t think we had a team ready to play. And I think the team that played on April 6, 1996, was much different than the team that played in the MLS Cup final, in I believe November that year.

Three decades later, Arena is on the other side in his first season coaching the Earthquakes , who welcome D.C. to PayPal Park on Sunday afternoon (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

The most accomplished coach in MLS history, Arena has been involved since the ground floor, coaching in the league's inaugural match on April 6, 1996, when his D.C. United took on the San Jose Clash.

"We’ve certainly grown considerably," the four-time MLS Coach of the Year added. "We will be hosting a World Cup now in 2026, so that shows the global view of the sport in this country, Mexico and Canada – that the sport has arrived in our region, which is a real positive."

"It was an exciting time, and the goal was to really elevate the sport in our country, and I think 30 years later we’ve done that. Obviously, there’s a lot more to do," Arena said.

Those early days laid the foundation for the growth to come, which has seen the league expand to 30 clubs and the sport experience a surge in popularity in the region, building toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

1996. Bruce Arena in Year 1️⃣ Coaching for the first time at Spartan Stadium in San Jose with @usmnt legend @TMeola1 next to him. 📸: @TonyQuinnPhotog / D.C. United pic.twitter.com/Mn0JovPF8D

The improved quality of play since those humbling beginnings has also been notable, Arena said, as high-level talent moves stateside with increasing regularity. Arena cited the arrival of Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi as one clear example.

"Everyone’s a little bit better than they were in ‘96," Arena quipped. "The quality of the league is much improved. We’ve gone from 10 teams to 30, which is remarkable.

"We have strong ownership, some good players and one of the best players in the history of the game playing in our league. So there’s a lot of positives over the last 30 years."

On a personal note, Arena doesn't lose sight of the full-circle moment he'll experience in Matchday 7.

"It's been a privilege to be part of this," the five-time MLS Cup champion said. "I've coached the Olympic team, the national team, and four teams now in MLS. It's been a great experience for me to be part of that.