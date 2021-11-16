Bracket Challenge: Who are fans picking to win Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs games?  

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

As MLS fans wait for the November international window to end and for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs to start, they're making their Bracket Challenge picks.

Some clubs are proving to be popular selections. Below is an early look at how fans are filling out their brackets.

Round One Picks

Of the six Round One matchups, only the New York City FC vs. Atlanta United game has fans evenly split. Seattle are the biggest favorite so far.

Matchup
Home
Away
PHI vs RBNY
74.47% (PHI)
25.53% (RBNY)
SKC vs VAN
70.18% (SKC)
29.82% (VAN)
NYC vs ATL
48.99% (NYC)
51.01% (ATL)
POR vs MIN
67.74% (POR)
32.26% (MIN)
SEA vs RSL
86.46% (SEA)
13.54% (RSL)
NSH vs ORL
67.41% (NSH)
32.59% (ORL)

MLS Cup Winners

Many fans seem to think Seattle (Western Conference) will make their fifth MLS Cup in six years, but New England (Eastern Conference) will hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Club
Picked to win MLS Cup
Atlanta
5.29%
Colorado
11.13%
Minnesota
2.59%
Nashville
4.75%
New England
27.49%
New York
2.33%
New York City
2.55%
Orlando
2.60%
Philadelphia
4.68%
Portland
6.11%
Salt Lake
2.15%
Seattle
20.55%
Kansas City
5.67%
Vancouver
2.11%
MLS Cup Playoffs

