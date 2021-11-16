Bracket Challenge: Who are fans picking to win Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs games?  

As MLS fans wait for the November international window to end and for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs to start, they're making their Bracket Challenge picks.
Some clubs are proving to be popular selections. Below is an early look at how fans are filling out their brackets.
Round One Picks
Of the six Round One matchups, only the New York City FC vs. Atlanta United game has fans evenly split. Seattle are the biggest favorite so far.
|
Matchup
|
Home
|
Away
|
PHI vs RBNY
|
74.47% (PHI)
|
25.53% (RBNY)
|
SKC vs VAN
|
70.18% (SKC)
|
29.82% (VAN)
|
NYC vs ATL
|
48.99% (NYC)
|
51.01% (ATL)
|
POR vs MIN
|
67.74% (POR)
|
32.26% (MIN)
|
SEA vs RSL
|
86.46% (SEA)
|
13.54% (RSL)
|
NSH vs ORL
|
67.41% (NSH)
|
32.59% (ORL)
MLS Cup Winners
Many fans seem to think Seattle (Western Conference) will make their fifth MLS Cup in six years, but New England (Eastern Conference) will hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
|
Club
|
Picked to win MLS Cup
|
Atlanta
|
5.29%
|
Colorado
|
11.13%
|
Minnesota
|
2.59%
|
Nashville
|
4.75%
|
New England
|
27.49%
|
New York
|
2.33%
|
New York City
|
2.55%
|
Orlando
|
2.60%
|
Philadelphia
|
4.68%
|
Portland
|
6.11%
|
Salt Lake
|
2.15%
|
Seattle
|
20.55%
|
Kansas City
|
5.67%
|
Vancouver
|
2.11%