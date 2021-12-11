Both historic and "just another match at home": Inside the Timbers Army’s MLS Cup week

PORTLAND – The wristbands were scheduled to be distributed at 7 am on Friday morning. But the line around Providence Park began to form days beforehand.

The queue grew as the week rolled on, eventually stretching the length of the 95-year-old downtown venue, down SW 18th Avenue, winding around and down Salmon Street, and onward to 20th Ave. Tents are no longer allowed underneath the stadium’s new east side expansion, but they mushroomed further down the line, and everywhere were cots, blankets, comfy chairs and gas-powered firepits to ward off the damp December chill.

“We joked walking out of the stadium on Saturday saying, ‘Should we go and get dinner or should we just put our chairs out?’” recalled the Timbers Army member to MLSsoccer.com as he and several of his friends sat in line on Thursday afternoon. “Like, we know it's not supposed to start yet, but it's going to. And by Tuesday morning there were people out here.”

Robby Larson even wisecracked that perhaps he should mark his place in it immediately after the Portland Timbers ’ Western Conference Final win over Real Salt Lake last weekend.

1240am PT and the line for Timbers Army MLS Cup early-admission wristbands stretches halfway around the perimeter of Providence Park. "Y'all look homeless as f*ck out here," declares a passing motorist pic.twitter.com/UlKflUkAL0

“I'm from New Jersey; you could never get away with this [there]. There would be blood spilled,” he added. “Everybody's the same one on one, but there's a different mentality out here in the Northwest when you get groups of hundreds or thousands together where it's like there's a sense of calm.”

“You get to know your neighbors, don't take up more room than necessary. Do the right thing,” said TA member Matthew Finn. “Like, 95% of the people do the right thing; everyone looks out for everybody.

This being PDX, consumption of craft beer, cider and other adult beverages was low-key but widespread, especially as the final countdown began after dusk on Thursday.

As precious as the prize on offer is for the Timbers’ most dedicated supporters, the vibe is almost universally friendly and collegial. It’s normal to leave your spot in the line to go grab a bite to eat or use the restroom in one of the nearby businesses – “Everybody in line here knows the bathroom code for the Fred Meyer [grocery store],” said Larson with a grin. That said, many establishments extend special hospitality to the line waiters, like Caffe Nizza across the street, known to open earlier than their usual hours in order to serve breakfast and make their bathrooms available.

whether it’s one other person’s shoulders beside you, or 11 on the green, or 25,000 large and loud and loving in the stands... we show up. #RCTID #MLSCup pic.twitter.com/OqP0g4GvvK

“It's the Portland culture of soccer: team sport, team, friends, family – even as supporters, we’re all Timbers Army family. That's what I like about it.”

“You have your Timbers Army family,” Sweeney, a member of the 104th “Charlie Company” said. “I got scarfed into 104 in 2017; my family and I've been there ever since.

Gathering with your specific section clan is a cherished part of that for many, as Finn’s friend Jalen Sweeney explained. Section regulars are “baptized” – adorned with that section’s custom scarf – and wristbands ensure them of that preferred place.

“I camp out every home game, with the exception of a few midweek games here and there,” said Finn. “I couldn't imagine not being in within like the first 50 people to get a wristband, being in there, having two hours to spare, just to bask and boo the other team when they walk on the field. Those little things are very important to my gameday experience.”

Her appreciation of the tradition is widely shared. Another fan called it the Timbers Army’s version of tailgating, considering that parking lots are few and far between in this dense corner of downtown.

“Come back later tonight, after the sun goes down,” she advised with a grin, gesturing toward a neighboring group. “These guys are cooking filet mignon around the corner; he's a restaurant owner and a chef, they’re the real deal and we want to get in on that. … It will be a totally incredible atmosphere – there'll be different fires, and there's just, like, a somber beauty of what happens in the wristband line.”

“You would never ask that question if you've ever stood in the Army during a game,” exclaimed Larson’s friend Estelle Rogers. “It’s 100% worth it.

Here’s the thing: The 1,000 wristbands these hundreds of fans were waiting for don’t grant admission to Saturday’s MLS Cup Final vs. New York City FC ; everyone in line has a match ticket already. They merely confer early admission to the Timbers Army’s general-admission roost in the north end of Providence Park, allowing the hardcores to stake out a spot in the section they call home.

The earliest @TimbersFC fans have been in line since Monday to get wristbands on Friday for the Timbers Army section of Providence Park for the MLS championship match on Saturday. 👀 #PTFC #RCTID pic.twitter.com/7OezmsBB3m

This is the heartbeat of one of MLS’s largest and most admired supporters’ groups, the 12th man whose roar provides both a powerful home-field advantage and a tradition of service to the wider community. In many ways, Saturday is just another edition of their beloved, time-honored rituals in Portland’s Goose Hollow neighborhood, which span across generations dating back to PTFC’s original birth in 1975.

“It's part of the experience, too. Yes, we all want good seats [but] this is just part of the TA culture,” said Larson. “It's being out here and seeing people – Timber Jim walking by, or Liam Ridgewell stopping by. Years ago I remember [retired center back] Nat Borchers bringing a 12-pack for people – ‘oh, you’re like waiting in line for the Seattle match? Here's beer.’

“In one way, yes, this is the MLS Cup. On the other way, it’s just another match at home on Saturday. Just happens to be in December.”

But as the club’s first-ever opportunity to win a title at home, it nonetheless marks one of the biggest days in the long history of PTFC and their loyal throngs of supporters. And it’s a profoundly emotional cap to a turbulent two years in the city.

Pandemic. Widespread social-justice protests, and lurid national media coverage that many locals considered outright deceptive. A series of serious injuries to Timbers mainstays like Sebastian Blanco and Eryk Williamson, and the potential departure of club icon Diego Valeri. Allegations of abuse against Paul Riley, the former coach of the Timbers’ NWSL sibling club the Thorns.

“No, there's nothing quite like this,” Shawn Levy, a writer and founding member of the TA, told MLSsoccer.com. “We're in the midst of uncertainty regarding the events of 2015 on the Thorns side and subsequent decisions made by management and the league regarding those events. … And Portland itself has been through a tumultuous couple of years in terms of the pandemic, but also we had social unrest and some of the ‘Portlandia’ shine has come off the town. It was a tremendous boom town for about 10 years and suddenly people are [saying], ‘Oh, Portland is over. Please spread the word.’