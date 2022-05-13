BetMGM Odds: Will Jesus Jimenez or Sebastian Driussi win the 2022 Golden Boot?

Nearly one-third of the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race is over, and the latest BetMGM odds see a two-horse race developing between Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi and Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez.
The talismen are both given +600 odds on the futures market with Week 11 right around the corner, with Driussi's combined 10 goals and assists the most MLS-wide. The Argentine is driving ATX's push for the Western Conference's top seed, while Jimenez is looking like a Newcomer of the Year candidate as TFC enter their new era.
Favorable odds are also given to LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (+700) and LAFC forward Carlos Vela (+800), though both Mexican stars have gone cold as of late.
The top-five is rounded out by FC Dallas homegrown Jesus Ferreira (+1000), whose seven goals are tied for the league lead and have him contending for the US men's national team's starting No. 9 role.
Check out the top 15 candidates, in BetMGM's eyes, below:
|
Player
|
Odds
|
Goals/assists
|
T-1. Sebastian Driussi (ATX)
|
+600
|
7g/3a
|
T-1. Jesus Jimenez (TOR)
|
+600
|
7g/1a
|
3. Chicharito (LA)
|
+700
|
5g/0a
|
4. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
|
+800
|
4g/3a
|
5. Jesus Ferreira (DAL)
|
+1000
|
7g/1a
|
6. Taty Castellanos (NYC)
|
+1200
|
5g/1a
|
7. Josef Martinez (ATL)
|
+1800
|
2g/2a
|
8. Ola Kamara (DC)
|
+2000
|
4g/0a
|
T-9. Cristian Arango (LAFC)
|
+2500
|
2g/2a
|
T-9. Diego Rubio (COL)
|
+2500
|
5g/1a
|
11. Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
|
+2800
|
2g/4a
|
T-12. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
|
+3300
|
0g/1a
|
T-12. Kacper Przybylko (CHI)
|
+3300
|
2g/0a
|
T-12. Mikael Uhre (PHI)
|
+3300
|
1g/1a
|
15. Adam Buksa (NE)
|
+4000
|
4g/2a