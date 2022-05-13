BetMGM Odds: Will Jesus Jimenez or Sebastian Driussi win the 2022 Golden Boot?

The talismen are both given +600 odds on the futures market with Week 11 right around the corner, with Driussi's combined 10 goals and assists the most MLS-wide. The Argentine is driving ATX's push for the Western Conference's top seed, while Jimenez is looking like a Newcomer of the Year candidate as TFC enter their new era.

Favorable odds are also given to LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (+700) and LAFC forward Carlos Vela (+800), though both Mexican stars have gone cold as of late.

The top-five is rounded out by FC Dallas homegrown Jesus Ferreira (+1000), whose seven goals are tied for the league lead and have him contending for the US men's national team's starting No. 9 role.