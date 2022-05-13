Golden Boot

BetMGM Odds: Will Jesus Jimenez or Sebastian Driussi win the 2022 Golden Boot?

Nearly one-third of the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race is over, and the latest BetMGM odds see a two-horse race developing between Austin FC midfielder Sebastian Driussi and Toronto FC forward Jesus Jimenez.

The talismen are both given +600 odds on the futures market with Week 11 right around the corner, with Driussi's combined 10 goals and assists the most MLS-wide. The Argentine is driving ATX's push for the Western Conference's top seed, while Jimenez is looking like a Newcomer of the Year candidate as TFC enter their new era.

Favorable odds are also given to LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (+700) and LAFC forward Carlos Vela (+800), though both Mexican stars have gone cold as of late.

The top-five is rounded out by FC Dallas homegrown Jesus Ferreira (+1000), whose seven goals are tied for the league lead and have him contending for the US men's national team's starting No. 9 role.

Check out the top 15 candidates, in BetMGM's eyes, below:

2022 MLS Golden Boot pres. by Audi odds – Week 11
Player
Odds
Goals/assists
T-1. Sebastian Driussi (ATX)
+600
7g/3a
T-1. Jesus Jimenez (TOR)
+600
7g/1a
3. Chicharito (LA)
+700
5g/0a
4. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
+800
4g/3a
5. Jesus Ferreira (DAL)
+1000
7g/1a
6. Taty Castellanos (NYC)
+1200
5g/1a
7. Josef Martinez (ATL)
+1800
2g/2a
8. Ola Kamara (DC)
+2000
4g/0a
T-9. Cristian Arango (LAFC)
+2500
2g/2a
T-9. Diego Rubio (COL)
+2500
5g/1a
11. Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
+2800
2g/4a
T-12. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
+3300
0g/1a
T-12. Kacper Przybylko (CHI)
+3300
2g/0a
T-12. Mikael Uhre (PHI)
+3300
1g/1a
15. Adam Buksa (NE)
+4000
4g/2a
