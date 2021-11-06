Best of the West? What awaits Colorado, Seattle & Sporting KC on Decision Day

If the Sounders win, Sporting KC can't finish any higher than No. 2 on the table, but that's still plenty significant given the CCL berth at stake. That makes Sporting's Decision Day matchup with Real Salt Lake at Children's Mercy Park (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) a big one in its own right, as they'll look to ensure they don't fall down to the No. 3 spot. With a win, they'll be in the top-two, regardless of how the other results shape out. On top of that, Sporting know that if they win and Seattle drop points, the No. 1 seed is theirs regardless of what Colorado does, as they'd hold the first tiebreaker (total wins) on the Rapids. If Sporting draw and Seattle and Colorado both lose, things become interesting. That would leave SKC and Seattle tied on 59 points and with 17 total wins, with the second tie-breaker being goal-differential (Seattle are currently +20, Sporting are at +19). All eyes on the scoreboard.