Austin FC waive defender Amro Tarek

Austin FC have waived defender Amro Tarek, exercising a buyout of his guaranteed contract, the club announced Wednesday.

Tarek joined the Verde & Black in January after last featuring for Egyptian Premier League side Al Masry SC. He was expected to add center back and left back depth to the squad, but only appeared once for Josh Wolff's side, playing 66 minutes as a starter in Austin's 3-0 loss to Haitian side Violette FC in the Concacaf Champions League.

Tarek's stint with Austin was his third in MLS, having previously played with the Columbus Crew in 2016 before returning to the league from 2018-2021, first with Orlando City SC (one season) and then New York Red Bulls (three seasons).

In total, Tarek has logged just shy of 5,000 minutes in MLS across 66 games (58 starts). Other professional stops in his career include Egyptian sides El Gouna FC, Enppi SC and Wadi Degla SC.

For Austin, the move opens up a senior roster spot as they look to continue their recent climb up the Western Conference standings, where they currently sit in 5th place. 

