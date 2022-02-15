Jerseys

Austin FC unveil 2022 The Sentimiento kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22_MLSAdidasKits_ATX_16x9

Austin FC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons, The Sentimiento kit by adidas.

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

The Sentimiento kit

Throughout Austin FC’s young history, the word “Verde” has become a source of pride and inspiration. It has become something bigger than the club. It’s become an ethos for the fan base and everyone who's part of Austin and Austin FC’s journey. 

In creating the club’s new secondary kit for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Austin FC players, supporters and the larger Austin community have come together to express their meaning of Verde. And why it’s much more than just a color.

;
ATX-2022-jersey-a
ATX-2022-jersey-b
ATX-2022-jersey-c
ATX-2022-jersey-d

View more 2022 kits

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

MLS is Back on February 26!

Jerseys Austin FC
More News
More News
St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership

St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership
LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit

LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit
Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2022 Legacy Green kit

Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2022 Legacy Green kit
Portland Timbers unveil 2022 Heritage Rose kit 

Portland Timbers unveil 2022 Heritage Rose kit 
Colorado Rapids unveil 2022 Club jersey

Colorado Rapids unveil 2022 Club jersey
One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022
Voices: Joseph Lowery

One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022
More News
Video
Video
CF Montreal Season Preview
11:15

CF Montreal Season Preview
Colorado Rapids Season Preview
11:23

Colorado Rapids Season Preview
Robin Fraser on how the Rapids take the next step
13:08

Robin Fraser on how the Rapids take the next step
Why NYCFC is poised to make MLS history
1:44:25

Why NYCFC is poised to make MLS history
More Video