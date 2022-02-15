Austin FC unveil 2022 The Sentimiento kit

Austin FC have unveiled their new secondary jersey for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons, The Sentimiento kit by adidas.
The Sentimiento kit
Throughout Austin FC’s young history, the word “Verde” has become a source of pride and inspiration. It has become something bigger than the club. It’s become an ethos for the fan base and everyone who's part of Austin and Austin FC’s journey.
In creating the club’s new secondary kit for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Austin FC players, supporters and the larger Austin community have come together to express their meaning of Verde. And why it’s much more than just a color.
