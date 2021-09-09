Austin FC sign Owen Wolff as first homegrown in club history

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have signed midfielder Owen Wolff to a first-team contract, it was announced Thursday, making the 16-year-old the expansion side's youngest player to date and the first homegrown signing in club history.
The contract runs through 2025 with a one-year option. Wolff is the son of Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff and the younger brother of Atlanta United forward Tyler Wolff.
Wolff has been training with Austin FC since preseason, making his club debut in an international friendly against Liga MX side Tigres UANL at Q2 Stadium on July 13.
"This is a special moment for our club and the Central Texas soccer community,” Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “Owen is a talented young player with great character, and he’s worked very hard to prove his ability since he started training with us in the preseason. He earned this opportunity, and his signing is a great example of what the pathway to becoming a professional soccer player at Austin FC can look like for youth across the country.”
Prior to joining Austin, Wolff was part of Atlanta United’s reserve side, where he played five matches with the club's U-16 side during the 2019-20 US Soccer Development Academy season. He also made four appearances with the Columbus Crew’s U-16 team in 2018-19.
“Since the beginning of preseason Owen has demonstrated great ability, perseverance and soccer IQ,” said Austin FC captain Alex Ring. “We’re thrilled to see him earn a spot in the first-team roster and look forward to seeing him develop his professional career.”