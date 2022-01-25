Austin FC sign goalkeeper Damian Las from Fulham FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
- ATX receive: Damian Las, 2022 SuperDraft second-round pick
- CHI receive: 2022 SuperDraft second-round pick, conditional allocation money
Austin FC have signed goalkeeper Damian Las from English Championship side Fulham FC through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.
To sign Las, Austin acquired the 19-year-old’s homegrown rights via a trade with Chicago Fire FC whereby the clubs swapped natural 2022 MLS SuperDraft second-round selections. Chicago can also receive conditional allocation money should Las meet certain performance-based metrics.
“Damian is a very good young goalkeeper,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming him to the club and seeing how he can grow and develop in the coming years. He’s another strong addition to the team for 2022 and beyond.”
Las made two starts during the 2021 campaign while on loan with USL League One side North Carolina FC. He’s also represented several US youth national teams, featuring at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
The Illinois native originally joined Chicago’s academy in 2016 before heading overseas and competing with Fulham’s youth sides.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join Austin FC,” Las said in a release. “Everything I’ve heard about the club, its vision, and the unbelievable support it has throughout the city is incredible. I can’t wait to get started in the Verde and Black.”
Las will supplement Austin’s goalkeeper group in 2022 after Brad Stuver was their starter during a 2021 expansion season.