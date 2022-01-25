Austin FC sign goalkeeper Damian Las from Fulham FC

Austin FC have signed goalkeeper Damian Las from English Championship side Fulham FC through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024 and 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

To sign Las, Austin acquired the 19-year-old’s homegrown rights via a trade with Chicago Fire FC whereby the clubs swapped natural 2022 MLS SuperDraft second-round selections. Chicago can also receive conditional allocation money should Las meet certain performance-based metrics.

“Damian is a very good young goalkeeper,” sporting director Claudio Reyna said in a release. “We look forward to welcoming him to the club and seeing how he can grow and develop in the coming years. He’s another strong addition to the team for 2022 and beyond.”