Austin FC sign Ethan Finlay to contract extension

“Ethan is an exemplary professional who demonstrates his quality on the pitch and his character off it every day," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. “We’re happy to have him remain a member of the Austin FC family.”

Finlay initially joined Austin as a free agent before the 2022 campaign. The veteran winger has since tallied 11 goals and 10 assists across all competitions in Verde & Black, appearing in 78 games.

Austin FC have signed midfielder Ethan Finlay to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

Before joining the club, Finlay played with Columbus Crew (2012-17) and Minnesota United FC (2017-21). For his MLS career, the Creighton University product has 59g/52a in 313 career games (214 starts).

Finlay was an MLS All-Star and selected to the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire in 2015, and has made three US men's national team appearances.

“My family and I love being part of this club and this community,” said Finlay. “I believe the organization has a lot of potential and I’m excited to be a part of our continued growth moving forward.”

Austin are hoping to rebound from a 12th-place finish in the 2023 MLS season, a decline from reaching the Western Conference Final last year. A big offseason awaits as Borrell shapes the squad, already deciding head coach Josh Wolff will return for year No. 4 in Texas' capital city.