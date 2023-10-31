Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Ethan Finlay to contract extension

Austin FC have signed midfielder Ethan Finlay to a contract extension through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Tuesday.

Finlay initially joined Austin as a free agent before the 2022 campaign. The veteran winger has since tallied 11 goals and 10 assists across all competitions in Verde & Black, appearing in 78 games.

“Ethan is an exemplary professional who demonstrates his quality on the pitch and his character off it every day," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. “We’re happy to have him remain a member of the Austin FC family.”

Before joining the club, Finlay played with Columbus Crew (2012-17) and Minnesota United FC (2017-21). For his MLS career, the Creighton University product has 59g/52a in 313 career games (214 starts).

Finlay was an MLS All-Star and selected to the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire in 2015, and has made three US men's national team appearances.

“My family and I love being part of this club and this community,” said Finlay. “I believe the organization has a lot of potential and I’m excited to be a part of our continued growth moving forward.”

Austin are hoping to rebound from a 12th-place finish in the 2023 MLS season, a decline from reaching the Western Conference Final last year. A big offseason awaits as Borrell shapes the squad, already deciding head coach Josh Wolff will return for year No. 4 in Texas' capital city.

