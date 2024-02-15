Austin FC sign center back Brendan Hines-Ike

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed center back Brendan Hines-Ike through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old American defender joins Austin after three seasons at D.C. United, where he recorded 1g/1a in 45 appearances (41 starts).

"Brendan brings both experience competing in Europe and knowledge of MLS to our group of center backs," Austin sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. "He also adds depth and gives us another strong option at the position."

Before his MLS arrival, Hines-Ike featured in Belgium for K.V. Kortrijk and in Sweden for Örebro SK. Now, he joins an Austin FC center-back group highlighted by Leo Väisänen, Julio Cascante and Matt Hedges.

Austin are building towards a Feb. 24 opener vs. Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Last year, they missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs with a 12th-place Western Conference finish.