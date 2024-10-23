Austin FC sign Brendan Hines-Ike to contract extension 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Austin FC have signed center back Brendan Hines-Ike to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

The veteran defender made 28 appearances (25 starts) for Austin in his first season with the club, tallying 2g/1a in 2,222 minutes.

"Brendan adapted quickly to the group upon arriving in Austin and became a key part of our defense," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. "We are happy to have him returning next year."

Before joining Austin, Hines-Ike played three seasons for D.C. United, where he made 49 all-competition appearances, recording 1g/1a. He also spent time in Belgium and Sweden, playing for KV Kortrijk and Örebro SK, respectively.

"I’ve only been with Austin FC a short time but right from the beginning, the club and the community have been welcoming to me and my family," said Hines-Ike. "I’m very happy to sign on and extend my time here."