Austin FC's Tomas Pochettino available to play following potential administrative issue

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC Designated Player Tomas Pochettino will be available for selection as normal after he missed the team's 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Austin omitted Pochettino from the starting lineup against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday citing a possible administrative issue in relation to his registration.

On Wednesday, Austin shared that Pochettino was cleared by the league to play for the club in all competitions.

Following their first-ever win at the weekend, Austin will continue their inaugural MLS season on Saturday, traveling to face Minnesota United.

Austin FC Tomás Pochettino

