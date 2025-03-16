Austin FC make intentions known with LAFC upset

Statement made.
Austin FC revealed their intentions to all of MLS on Saturday by earning a 1-0 victory at Western Conference heavyweights LAFC for their biggest result under new head coach Nico Estévez.
“We are a new group, both in terms of staff and players,” Estévez told reporters after the nationally televised game played in front of over 20,000 fans – among them USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino – at BMO Stadium.
“I believe that victories like today show everyone the mentality behind this team — what we want to create, how we bounce back after two losses, and how we play at a difficult stadium against a difficult team.
"... What the players achieved today, all of them, shows the mentality of this squad.”
The game's decisive moment came in the 12th minute as Brazilian left back Guilherme Biro rose to meet a corner kick from Owen Wolff.
With the assist, the 20-year-old homegrown became the ninth active MLS player to reach 10 career assists before turning 21, joining fellow up-and-comers Quinn Sullivan, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn and Brian Gutiérrez.
A champion's homecoming
Nearly 15 years Wolff's senior, ex-LAFC and Verde & Black captain Ilie Sánchez was another standout performer in his anticipated return to BMO Stadium. The Spanish midfielder provided his usual quality service while fending off attacks from newly on-loan Black & Gold winger Cengiz Ünder to help defeat his former club – with whom he scored the title-clinching penalty for LAFC in MLS Cup 2022.
“It is not only today, it is every day. The thing with Ilie… is consistency,” said Estévez. “A player that trains well, a team that trains well.
"If you are consistent in that desire, that energy, every single day? You are building a culture where you are closer to winning. Ilie represents that.”
Launching point
Estévez and his squad are eager to build on Saturday's victory, which vaulted them up the Western Conference standings with a 2W-2L-0D record (six points) ahead of a key Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire clash against expansion side San Diego FC on March 23 (4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“Today, we are happier than we were last week, but tomorrow we train, then we will have a couple of days off,” said Estévez.
“We need to rest mentally and physically, because we have another battle in front of our fans," he added. "We owe them a win at home and to celebrate with them. We want to celebrate with them.”