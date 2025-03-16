Austin FC make intentions known with LAFC upset

"... What the players achieved today, all of them, shows the mentality of this squad.”

“I believe that victories like today show everyone the mentality behind this team — what we want to create, how we bounce back after two losses, and how we play at a difficult stadium against a difficult team.

“We are a new group, both in terms of staff and players,” Estévez told reporters after the nationally televised game played in front of over 20,000 fans – among them USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino – at BMO Stadium.

Austin FC revealed their intentions to all of MLS on Saturday by earning a 1-0 victory at Western Conference heavyweights LAFC for their biggest result under new head coach Nico Estévez.

The game's decisive moment came in the 12th minute as Brazilian left back Guilherme Biro rose to meet a corner kick from Owen Wolff.

With the assist, the 20-year-old homegrown became the ninth active MLS player to reach 10 career assists before turning 21, joining fellow up-and-comers Quinn Sullivan, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn and Brian Gutiérrez.

A champion's homecoming

Nearly 15 years Wolff's senior, ex-LAFC and Verde & Black captain Ilie Sánchez was another standout performer in his anticipated return to BMO Stadium. The Spanish midfielder provided his usual quality service while fending off attacks from newly on-loan Black & Gold winger Cengiz Ünder to help defeat his former club – with whom he scored the title-clinching penalty for LAFC in MLS Cup 2022.

“It is not only today, it is every day. The thing with Ilie… is consistency,” said Estévez. “A player that trains well, a team that trains well.