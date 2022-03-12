Austin FC loan defender Freddy Kleemann, goalkeeper Will Pulisic to USL teams

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loans

Austin FC have loaned defender Freddy Kleemann and goalkeeper Will Pulisic to USL clubs for the 2022 campaign, the Verde & Black announced this week.

Kleeman has joined USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC, while Pulisic is off to USL League One club North Carolina FC. Austin FC retain the right to recall either player at any time.

Selected No. 11 overall (first round) in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Washington, Kleemann made three appearances last year as a rookie off the bench.