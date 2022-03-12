Transfer Tracker

Austin FC loan defender Freddy Kleemann, goalkeeper Will Pulisic to USL teams

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loans

Austin FC have loaned defender Freddy Kleemann and goalkeeper Will Pulisic to USL clubs for the 2022 campaign, the Verde & Black announced this week.

Kleeman has joined USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC, while Pulisic is off to USL League One club North Carolina FC. Austin FC retain the right to recall either player at any time.

Selected No. 11 overall (first round) in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Washington, Kleemann made three appearances last year as a rookie off the bench.

Pulisic, a former US youth international, joined Austin in April 2021 after playing collegiately at Duke University. He’s yet to make his MLS debut.

Transfer Tracker Austin FC Frederik Kleemann Will Pulisic

Related Stories

CF Montréal loan goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to CPL's Valour FC after contract extension
Inter Miami CF sign defender Noah Allen as homegrown player
Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Kamron Habibullah loaned to Pacific FC
More News
More News
"This is not football": Carles Gil irate after New England lose wintry match to Real Salt Lake

"This is not football": Carles Gil irate after New England lose wintry match to Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake adopt "don’t make excuses" mindset in snowy win over New England Revolution

Real Salt Lake adopt "don’t make excuses" mindset in snowy win over New England Revolution
Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
LAFC's eMLS pro "Savvy Panda" wins Last Chance Qualifier Tournament to advance to eMLS Cup

LAFC's eMLS pro "Savvy Panda" wins Last Chance Qualifier Tournament to advance to eMLS Cup
Recap: FC Dallas 2, Nashville SC 0

Recap: FC Dallas 2, Nashville SC 0
Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Bill Tuiloma, Portland Timbers - 62nd minute
0:51

GOAL: Bill Tuiloma, Portland Timbers - 62nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City | March 12, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City | March 12, 2022
WOODWORK: Bill Tuiloma, Portland Timbers - 40th minute
0:25

WOODWORK: Bill Tuiloma, Portland Timbers - 40th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC | March 12, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC | March 12, 2022
More Video