Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver pens heartfelt letter to fans

By Phil West @philwest

Brad Stuver - Austin FC - smiling

Austin FC's debut season has been characterized by two narrative throughlines:

  1. On-field struggles for the expansion team, with a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to San Jose last Saturday extending their current winless streak to five.
  2. A raucous home-field crowd whose commitment to singing and exulting for the full 90 has launched Q2 Stadium into the upper echelon on MLS atmospheres.

Goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who has emerged as a fan favorite in this inaugural season, recognized both those storylines in a heartfelt letter he penned to fans on the club's website.

The letter acknowledged challenges that the expansion team has encountered during their first campaign. Despite some early encouraging wins, Austin have lost 11 of their last 13 matches to effectively end their hopes of an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth. But the direct address to fans combined owning that current futility with noting the encouragement supporters have brought.

"Although results on the field have not been where we’d like them to be, we cannot put into words how grateful we are knowing we have your support," Stuver wrote. "Every time we put on the Austin FC crest, we know that we are playing for all of you. We know that we represent more than just the name on the back of the jersey, we represent the crest displayed on our chest. The same one you wear on yours."

Stuver pledged a redoubled effort for the remainder of the season, in which Austin will attempt to climb from their current last-in-the-Western Conference status.

"Our goal now is to push in this last stretch of games and prove to everyone what we are capable of," Stuver wrote. "Together, we will accomplish anything we set our minds to. Together, we can make the next nine games a true reflection of not just who we are as individuals, but more importantly, who we are as a club."

That optimism was echoed in a post from Austin FC's social media team, showing head coach Josh Wolff encouraging his squad in training for the nine remaining games on their 2021 calendar.

Advertising

Stuver also shared his appreciation for the effort that fans have put into creating a home-field atmosphere since Q2 Stadium started hosting matches more than three months ago.

"Y’all have made Q2 Stadium a beacon of what supporting a club should look like," Stuver wrote. "A shining light in a community that grows bigger by the day. Your energy is contagious. You’re talked about by every opposing team that has come to play here in Austin. We hear it from other players all the time. The world has taken notice."

Stuver shared the letter on his personal Twitter account.

Numerous fans responded to Stuver's post, showing their support and continued belief in the team. Austin FC get their next chance at three points on Sunday, when Verde host LA Galaxy (9:30 pm ET | ESPN2, ESPN Deportes).

Brad Stuver Austin FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Historic reimagined Leagues Cup starting in 2023
MLS' best and worst set-piece teams in 2021
Recap: Austin FC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 4

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
"Incredible": USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter wowed by Ricardo Pepi's debut

"Incredible": USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter wowed by Ricardo Pepi's debut
MLS veteran defender Seth Sinovic announces retirement

MLS veteran defender Seth Sinovic announces retirement
"We can do special things": New England clinch playoffs but eye far more from 2021 season

"We can do special things": New England clinch playoffs but eye far more from 2021 season
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver pens heartfelt letter to fans

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver pens heartfelt letter to fans
Columbus Crew look at Campeones Cup as chance to earn "bragging rights"
Campeones Cup

Columbus Crew look at Campeones Cup as chance to earn "bragging rights"
Are Atlanta United back? Maurice Edu sure thinks so
The Call Up

Are Atlanta United back? Maurice Edu sure thinks so
More News
Video
Video
Leagues Cup 2021 Postgame Show: Seattle missed opportunity or León just the better team?
29:47

Leagues Cup 2021 Postgame Show: Seattle missed opportunity or León just the better team?
HIGHLIGHTS: León vs. Seattle Sounders FC | September 22, 2021
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: León vs. Seattle Sounders FC | September 22, 2021
GOAL: Nicolas Benezet, Seattle Sounders FC - 92nd minute
0:36

GOAL: Nicolas Benezet, Seattle Sounders FC - 92nd minute
Leagues Cup 2021 Postgame Show
0:00

Leagues Cup 2021 Postgame Show
More Video