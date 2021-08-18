Austin FC defender Julio Cascante's red card against Real Salt Lake rescinded

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Austin FC defender Julio Cascante in the 47th minute of their match against Real Salt Lake on August 14.
Cascante is now eligible to play in Austin FC’s next match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, August 18 at Q2 Stadium (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).
Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Austin’s appeal was successful, the club maintains its two unsuccessful appeals for any future red cards in the 2021 season.