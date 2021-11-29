Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals: Western Conference matchup is set!

The MLS Cup Final picture became a whole lot clearer Sunday. Just two teams remain in the West, with the Portland Timbers set to take on surprise package Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
In the East, the Philadelphia Union outlasted Nashville SC in a penalty shootout to reach the Conference Finals for the first time in club history. They now await the winners of Tuesday's matchup between the New England Revolution and New York City FC.
Here's a look at the matchups as things stand:
(4) Portland Timbers vs. (7) Real Salt Lake
Western Conference Final
WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 pm ET
WATCH: FS1, FOX Deportes
- How they got here: Portland knocked off Minnesota United in Round One before going to top-seeded Colorado Rapids on Thanksgiving and getting the 1-0 upset; RSL have caused two big upsets, first ousting second-seeded Seattle Sounders in Round One then stunning third-seeded Sporting Kansas City in the Conference Semifinals.
- Portland at home in 2021: 12-4-2
- Salt Lake on the road in 2021: 6-10-3
- Season matchups: Portland dominated the teams' matchups during the regular season, winning all three by a combined score of 12-4, including 3-2 and 6-1 victories at Providence Park.