Atlanta United transfer Edwin Mosquera to Independiente Santa Fe

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Atlanta United have transferred midfielder Edwin Mosquera to Colombian top-flight side Independiente Santa Fe, the club announced Tuesday.
Mosquera's departure opens a U22 Initiative roster slot.
The 24-year-old former Colombia youth international joined Atlanta in July 2022 from Deportivo Independiente Medellín.
He made 63 appearances across all competitions for the Five Stripes, contributing 6g/5a.
Additionally, he spent time on loan with Defensa y Justicia in Argentina and Colombia's Millonarios FC.
Atlanta's 2026 campaign starts on Feb. 21 at FC Cincinnati (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX).
