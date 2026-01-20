Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United transfer Edwin Mosquera to Independiente Santa Fe

EdwinMosquera - TT - ATLout

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Atlanta United have transferred midfielder Edwin Mosquera to Colombian top-flight side Independiente Santa Fe, the club announced Tuesday.

Mosquera's departure opens a U22 Initiative roster slot.

The 24-year-old former Colombia youth international joined Atlanta in July 2022 from Deportivo Independiente Medellín.

He made 63 appearances across all competitions for the Five Stripes, contributing 6g/5a.

Additionally, he spent time on loan with Defensa y Justicia in Argentina and Colombia's Millonarios FC.

Atlanta's 2026 campaign starts on Feb. 21 at FC Cincinnati (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video