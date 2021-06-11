Atlanta United to unveil first-ever third kit next week 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United will unveil their first-ever third kit in an event hosted at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on June 17, the club have announced.

The new third kit will be displayed as part of The Power of the Game Exhibition, allowing season ticket members to experience a unique exhibition that ties together the stories of unity, soccer and the city of Atlanta. A retail pop-up store will be open at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights for Season Ticket Members to purchase the new kit on site.

The 2021 Third Kit Launch: The Power of the Game exhibit will be available from June 18-20 to any visitors at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Atlanta introduced their primary "THE BLVCK" kit this past February before the start of the 2021 campaign. The Five Stripes have also worn their gold-and-white secondary kits this year, plus their PRIMEBLUE jersey. Made from recycled ocean plastic, PRIMEBLUE jerseys were part of MLS WORKS’ year-long Greener Goals initiative.

Atlanta United FC

Canada's new generation sees opportunity, past demons in World Cup qualifying playoff with Haiti
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Hassani Dotson signs long-term extension with Minnesota United FC

Luis Binks departs for Bologna after termination of CF Montréal loan 
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew players, staff presented with MLS Cup championship ring

MLS NEXT adds 24 new clubs ahead of 2021-2022 season

