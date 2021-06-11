Atlanta United to unveil first-ever third kit next week 

Atlanta United will unveil their first-ever third kit in an event hosted at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on June 17, the club have announced.

The new third kit will be displayed as part of The Power of the Game Exhibition, allowing season ticket members to experience a unique exhibition that ties together the stories of unity, soccer and the city of Atlanta. A retail pop-up store will be open at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights for Season Ticket Members to purchase the new kit on site.

The 2021 Third Kit Launch: The Power of the Game exhibit will be available from June 18-20 to any visitors at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.