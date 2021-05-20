Jerseys

MLS releases PRIMEBLUE jerseys, teams with Twitter for unique jersey swap honoring fans

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

PRIMEBLUE-2021-square

MLS and Twitter are teaming up to honor supporters of the league's teams with a unique jersey swap for the weekend of May 29.

Fans who have made a positive impact in their communities will be recognized after each MLS match that weekend, with the celebrations to feature adidas PRIMEBLUE jerseys made from recycled ocean plastic.

From Thursday, May 20, until Friday, May 28, fans can nominate those deserving of the recognition on Twitter using the hashtag #JerseySwapEntry, tagging the club, and sharing a brief description of why their nominee should be recognized.

adidas 2021 PRIMEBLUE MLS jerseys
/

“We are proud to partner with Twitter to recognize the stories of fans doing amazing things in our communities,” said David Bruce, MLS SVP of Brand and Integrated Marketing in a league release. “We are a League defined by our unique supporter culture and this program is a way to honor inspirational fans and to share the positive impact of the MLS soccer community. We are also excited to flip the idea of the jersey swap on its head and find a progressive and unexpected twist with a great partner like Twitter.”

Winners will find out about their prizes after each match in a unique fashion via Twitter. It could be a picture of a player holding the game-worn jersey, or a video of a player recognizing the winning fan, or another creative way to share the news on Twitter.

Additionally, fans can buy PRIMEBLUE jerseys beginning Thursday, May 20, at MLSstore.com or at select stadium stores. The jersey is made with 50% Parley Ocean plastic — upcycled plastic waste intercepted on shorelines and coastal areas. The jerseys are is a part of the many ways the league raises awareness for environmental issues and helps to create sustainable communities as part of MLS WORKS’ year-long Greener Goals initiative.

Raphael Wicky confirms Chicago assistant coach no longer working with first-team

MLS trio linked with transfer for Monterrey forward
MLS launches special NFTs, art battle around marquee Week 6 matches

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 6

Chicago Fire FC name Ishwara Glassman Chrein president

Philadelphia Union learn Concacaf Champions League semifinal dates
