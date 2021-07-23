Atlanta United terminate contract of defender Fernando Meza

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Contract termination

Atlanta United and defender Fernando Meza have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Friday.

Meza, 31, was on loan with Argentine club Defensa y Justica in 2021. The center back joined the club in 2020 as Leandro Gonzalez Pirez departed for Club Tijuana. Meza made only 13 MLS appearances with Atlanta.

"We want to thank Fernando for his time and service to the club and wish him luck in his future,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a club statement.

Meza made 12 appearances across all competitions with Defensa y Justica while on loan.