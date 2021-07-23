Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United terminate contract of defender Fernando Meza

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Fernando Meza - Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Contract termination

Atlanta United and defender Fernando Meza have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced Friday.

Meza, 31, was on loan with Argentine club Defensa y Justica in 2021. The center back joined the club in 2020 as Leandro Gonzalez Pirez departed for Club Tijuana. Meza made only 13 MLS appearances with Atlanta.

"We want to thank Fernando for his time and service to the club and wish him luck in his future,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a club statement.

Meza made 12 appearances across all competitions with Defensa y Justica while on loan.

Prior to joining Atlanta, Meza's club stops included Necaxa (Liga MX), Colo-Colo (Chilean Primera Division) and San Lorenzo (Argentine Primera Division).

Transfer Tracker Atlanta United FC Fernando Meza

Advertising

Related Stories

New England receiving multiple Euro offers for Canadian starlet Tajon Buchanan
Chris Mueller to depart Orlando City SC for Hibernian after 2021 season
Schmetzer: Seattle Sounders in negotiations for Palmeiras attacker Wesley

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS' Canadian teams to host home matches in Canada in August

MLS' Canadian teams to host home matches in Canada in August
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Round 13
Atlanta United terminate contract of defender Fernando Meza
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United terminate contract of defender Fernando Meza
Shorthanded Sporting KC eager for weekend test against high-flying Seattle

Shorthanded Sporting KC eager for weekend test against high-flying Seattle
MLS projected lineups - Week 15

MLS projected lineups - Week 15
Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14

Team of the Week presented by Audi: New England, Seattle a class above in Week 14
More News
Video
Video
Great Atmospheres require Great GOALS! Vote on your favorite Week 14 Goal of the Week
1:33

Great Atmospheres require Great GOALS! Vote on your favorite Week 14 Goal of the Week
All Goals from Week 14
16:40

All Goals from Week 14
Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
15:25

Watch MLS in 15 from Austin FC vs. SEA | July 22, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2021
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 25

Join us after the USA vs JAM match for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.