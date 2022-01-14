Atlanta United sign veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed free agent goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, the club announced Friday.
Shuttleworth joins the Five Stripes on a one-year contract that includes a club option for 2023.
“Bobby is a veteran goalkeeper with many years of experience in MLS and we’re pleased to add him to our roster,” Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “He brings experience and competition to our goalkeeping group.”
Shuttleworth joins Atlanta as the No. 2 goalkeeper behind the club's longtime starter Brad Guzan. Former reserve goalkeeper Alec Kann departed in free agency for FC Cincinnati this offseason, leaving the hole on the depth chart.
The 34-year-old gives Atlanta a proven option behind Guzan, with a lengthy career in MLS that dates back to 2009 when he first broke in with the New England Revolution. He wound up staying with Revs for seven seasons, starting at least 20 games in every season from 2013-2016 before departing for Minnesota United in 2016. He started 58 more games for the Loons before moving to Chicago Fire FC, where he played the last two seasons.
Shuttleworth has the fourth-most appearances among active MLS goalkeepers with 225, also posting 49 career clean sheets and 691 saves for his career.