Atlanta United sign veteran goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth

Shuttleworth joins Atlanta as the No. 2 goalkeeper behind the club's longtime starter Brad Guzan . Former reserve goalkeeper Alec Kann departed in free agency for FC Cincinnati this offseason, leaving the hole on the depth chart.

The 34-year-old gives Atlanta a proven option behind Guzan, with a lengthy career in MLS that dates back to 2009 when he first broke in with the New England Revolution. He wound up staying with Revs for seven seasons, starting at least 20 games in every season from 2013-2016 before departing for Minnesota United in 2016. He started 58 more games for the Loons before moving to Chicago Fire FC, where he played the last two seasons.