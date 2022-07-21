Atlanta United sign midfielder Ajani Fortune as homegrown player

Fortune, 19, joined the Atlanta academy in 2018. He has since played 48 times for ATL UTD 2 in the USL Championship, earning a contract with the USL side in 2021, and was capped once by Trinidad and Tobago in 2021.

“We’re excited to sign Ajani as a Homegrown Player after following his development with our academy and ATL UTD 2,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement. “Ajani’s progression to the first team is a credit to him and the excellent work being done by (academy director) Matt Lawrey and our developmental pathway. He’s a talented midfielder who reads the game very well and has a great work rate. We look forward to him taking the next step of his career.”