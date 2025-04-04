Atlanta United sign homegrown defender Dominik Chong Qui

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed homegrown defender Dominik Chong Qui through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Friday.
At 17 years and 90 days, Chong Qui became the second youngest player to start a match for Atlanta on March 29, trailing only George Bello. He made his first team debut on March 1 in a substitute cameo against Charlotte FC.
"I really believe in him," head coach Ronny Deila said after Chong Qui's debut. "We have a player for the future, and not only for the future, he can do something now ... He just needs to keep training and pushing, because he has something special."
In his only full MLS NEXT Pro season with affiliate Atlanta United 2 last year, Chong Qui made 17 appearances (12 starts), scoring twice.
He was also part of the U-16 academy team that won the 2023 MLS Next Cup Championship after joining the club's youth ranks in 2022.
