Atlanta United sign homegrown defender Dominik Chong Qui

At 17 years and 90 days, Chong Qui became the second youngest player to start a match for Atlanta on March 29, trailing only George Bello. He made his first team debut on March 1 in a substitute cameo against Charlotte FC .

"I really believe in him," head coach Ronny Deila said after Chong Qui's debut. "We have a player for the future, and not only for the future, he can do something now ... He just needs to keep training and pushing, because he has something special."