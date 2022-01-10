Atlanta United sign goalkeeper Justin Garces to homegrown contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have signed goalkeeper Justin Garces to a homegrown contract, the Five Stripes announced Monday. The deal is guaranteed for 2022 with club options for 2023 and 2024.
Garces, 21, just concluded a four-year career at UCLA where he played in 57 matches. He joined Atlanta United's academy in 2017-18 and made two starts with Atlanta United 2 during their inaugural USL Championship season in 2018.
“Justin is someone we are very excited about bringing back to the club,” Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “We saw the raw talent he had when he came through our Academy and made some appearances at the USL level. He has really progressed over the last four years after playing at a top program like UCLA. He has a great frame and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. We are excited to see him continue his development with our club.”
A former US youth international, Garces started all five matches at the 2017 U-17 World Cup.
Garces adds to the Atlanta goalkeeper depth chart behind starter Brad Guzan, alongside fellow new addition Dylan Castanheira after last year's backup Alec Kann departed to FC Cincinnati.
Atlanta's offseason has been low-key so far, adding the two goalkeepers and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso. They're heavily reported to have signed Argentine wonderkid Thiago Almada, though would need one of their Designated Players to leave, likely Ezequiel Barco, so there will be more twists and turns to come from Atlanta before opening day.