Atlanta United sign goalkeeper Justin Garces to homegrown contract

“Justin is someone we are very excited about bringing back to the club,” Atlanta United VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “We saw the raw talent he had when he came through our Academy and made some appearances at the USL level. He has really progressed over the last four years after playing at a top program like UCLA. He has a great frame and is comfortable with the ball at his feet. We are excited to see him continue his development with our club.”