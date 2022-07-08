Atlanta United sign Aiden McFadden through 2022

McFadden, who’s competed in the USL Championship with Atlanta United 2, already has four MLS appearances to his name. He’s started Atlanta's last three matches, helping soften the long-term injury to normal right-back starter Brooks Lennon .

McFadden, 23, previously joined ATLUTD as a U-20 Call Up Replacement, filling the roster slot temporarily left vacant by Tyler Wolff competing at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship for the United States. Wolff has since been loaned to SK Beveren in Belgium’s second division.

Atlanta United have signed Aiden McFadden through the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

“Aiden has been a consummate professional since joining our organization last year and he’s earned this opportunity with the first team,” VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “The transition from college to the professional game can often be difficult, but Aiden has trusted his development plan and continued to work hard in training every day.

“He had a great season at the USL level last year and his continued commitment to his game ultimately led him to seize this opportunity. We’re excited for him and look forward to watching his future development.”

McFadden made his MLS debut in March 2022. He played college soccer at Notre Dame before being selected 59th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.