Atlanta United re-sign defender Ronald Hernández

Atlanta United have re-signed right back Ronald Hernández through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.
This season, the 27-year-old Venezuelan international made 13 appearances (seven starts) for Atlanta, contributing one assist.
Hernández has made 49 appearances in MLS since joining Atlanta in 2021 from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC. He has scored one goal and added two assists.
Atlanta are expected to be among the busiest teams this offseason. They have two open Designated Player spots and U22 Initiative flexibility, plus are looking to hire a head coach and sporting director.
