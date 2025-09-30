Atlanta United open $25 million expansion to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground

"This expansion reflects our commitment to the game, the city, and in creating a best-in-class environment for our players, associates, fans and community partners."

"From the very beginning, our vision was to build something extraordinary. None of this would be possible without the City of Marietta for being exceptional partners and the home of our training ground since day one, and now with these updates, we take another step forward together.

"Today is a celebration of our continued growth and dedication to the sport of soccer, and what Atlanta United represents," said Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses.

Featuring the new state-of-the-art Emory Healthcare Studio, the expanded facility will continue supporting first team, Atlanta United 2 and academy operations while bolstering the club’s ability to host top international clubs and federations for years to come.

The expansion nearly doubles the capacity to 50,000 square feet and brings total investment in the facility to more than $90 million.

The expansion features the Emory Healthcare Studio, which will serve as the creative hub of the club’s growing media operation, giving Atlanta United the ability to produce high-level digital content. The studio reinforces the strong relationship between Atlanta United and Emory Healthcare, the club’s official team healthcare provider, and highlights their shared commitment to innovation while delivering an unmatched experience for fans, patients and partners alike.

The 20,000-square-foot expansion project will provide significant improvements across both the sporting and business functions of the club, primarily in three key areas: first-team player health and well-being, youth development and front office resources.

The completed expansion project marks the beginning of the second phase of upgrades to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. During the offseason, the club will repurpose areas in the building’s original footprint to dedicate more space to First Team training and rehabilitation, notably by converting areas to aid in player recovery, environmental adaptation and video review. Additionally, existing Academy office space will be fully converted to classrooms, better equipping the club’s development staff and its academic partner Atlanta International School for academy players pursuing high school diplomas.

“This world-class facility showcases Arthur’s commitment to Atlanta United as the gold standard in MLS by raising the bar for player health and wellbeing, youth development and content production, while simultaneously giving us the ability to host international clubs and federations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and beyond,” Noftsinger said. “This expansion gives our players and associates the resources that they need to perform at their best and to bring an unmatched soccer experience to the entire Atlanta community.”