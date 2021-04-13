Atlanta United not looking past shorthanded Alajuelense in CCL second leg

“We've had preseason games, but there's nothing like a real match,” Hyndman said, reflecting on Leg 1. “The intensity was obviously higher, so I think having that game behind us, working with each other on the field, always helps. Especially those circumstances we found ourselves in, being a man down, a little bit of adversity, fought our way through it, got a good result. I think that always helps with morale, whatever time of year it is. For it to happen in the very first game I think is a huge boost and I think we can be really optimistic.”