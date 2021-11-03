Atlanta United have 9th highest average attendance in the world this season

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

While Atlanta United have endured a rollercoaster 2021 season on the field, in the stands they're again the best in Major League Soccer and among the best in the world.

Atlanta lead MLS with an average attendance of 43,964 fans for a 17-game total of 747,386 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as originally reported in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Seattle Sounders are second in MLS with an average announced attendance of 24,646, the AJC's Doug Roberson noted.

According to transfermarkt data, Atlanta United are ninth in the world in average attendance. Manchester United tops that chart with an average of 72,920 packing Old Trafford, with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal (59,524) and Tottenham Hotspur (57,885) rounding out the top three.

Manchester City (52,427), Newcastle United (49,904) and West Ham from the Premier League are also on the list that includes Ligue 1 squads Marseille (55,283) and Paris Saint-Germain (47,472).

Atlanta are just above La Liga giant Atletico Madrid (43,005) and behind West Ham (45,867).

During the 2021 season, MLS teams slowly brought fans back to stadiums as COVID-19 vaccinations became more widely available.

“If you think back to where we were in January (with COVID) and you just said to me we were going to get three-quarters of a million in attendance during the season before the playoffs, I’d have been pretty happy,” ATLUTD president Darren Eales said Monday.

The Five Stripes first joined MLS in 2017 and won MLS Cup the next year, a rapid rise that expansion teams seldom experience.

Atlanta United FC

Related Stories

Derby of spite: Atlanta, Red Bulls renew hostilities in another "humongous" clash
Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated tonight
"We have two finals left": Atlanta United face playoff pressure of own making
More News
More News
Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina: I want to be the greatest goalkeeper in the world

Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina: I want to be the greatest goalkeeper in the world
Lucas Zelarayan wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Lucas Zelarayan wins Week 34 AT&T Goal of the Week
Atlanta United have 9th highest average attendance in the world this season

Atlanta United have 9th highest average attendance in the world this season
John Tolkin cherishes "surreal" rise through the New York Red Bulls
The Call Up

John Tolkin cherishes "surreal" rise through the New York Red Bulls
Real Salt Lake's defining moment of 2021 arrives against Portland Timbers
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Real Salt Lake's defining moment of 2021 arrives against Portland Timbers
Three Takeaways from LAFC's dramatic draw with Vancouver Whitecaps
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

Three Takeaways from LAFC's dramatic draw with Vancouver Whitecaps
More News
Video
Video
Week 35 midweek action rolls on! Headlines has you covered
1:04

Week 35 midweek action rolls on! Headlines has you covered
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. VAN | November 2, 2021
15:20

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. VAN | November 2, 2021
SAVE: Maxime Crépeau, Vancouver Whitecaps - 59th min
0:26

SAVE: Maxime Crépeau, Vancouver Whitecaps - 59th min
SAVE: Maxime Crépeau, Vancouver Whitecaps - 24th min
0:11

SAVE: Maxime Crépeau, Vancouver Whitecaps - 24th min
More Video
Bracket Challenge

Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could win one of this year's amazing prizes.