Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth retires after 14 MLS seasons

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retired

Longtime MLS goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth has retired from professional soccer, Atlanta United announced Thursday.

A 14-year veteran, Shuttleworth ranks 13th all-time among MLS goalkeepers in regular-season games played (232). His career started with the New England Revolution in 2009 before stops at Minnesota United FC, Chicago Fire FC and Atlanta all followed suit.

Shuttleworth backstopped New England to the 2014 MLS Cup and 2016 U.S. Open Cup finals. He’s one of only two goalkeepers, along with Matt Reis, to play in more than 100 matches and see more than 10,000 minutes for the Revs.

The 35-year-old posted 49 shutouts during his MLS career before hanging up his boots midway through Atlanta’s 2022 campaign. He saved seven of the 37 penalty kicks he faced.

With Shuttleworth retiring, Atlanta are expected to lean more upon mid-year signings Rocco Ríos Novo and Raúl Gudiño between the sticks. Shuttleworth made seven appearances this year after Brad Guzan suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Transfer Tracker Bobby Shuttleworth Atlanta United FC

Related Stories

New York Red Bulls, goalkeeper David Jensen mutually terminate contract 
Atlanta United loan homegrown Tyler Wolff to Belgian side SK Beveren
Official: San Jose Earthquakes transfer Francisco Calvo to Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls, goalkeeper David Jensen mutually terminate contract 
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls, goalkeeper David Jensen mutually terminate contract 
Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth retires after 14 MLS seasons
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth retires after 14 MLS seasons
Atlanta United loan homegrown Tyler Wolff to Belgian side SK Beveren
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United loan homegrown Tyler Wolff to Belgian side SK Beveren
"A game-changer": What Alejandro Pozuelo will add to Inter Miami 
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"A game-changer": What Alejandro Pozuelo will add to Inter Miami 
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 17 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 17 Positional Rankings
Bale, Insigne, Herrera, Cucho: Find out when the new MLS stars will debut
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Bale, Insigne, Herrera, Cucho: Find out when the new MLS stars will debut
More News
Video
Video
Heineken Rivalry Week is underway! Top storylines for Week 19 | Headlines
1:31

Heineken Rivalry Week is underway! Top storylines for Week 19 | Headlines
Pozuelo traded! Jesse Lingard on the way?? Breaking down a crazy transfer window
1:10:35

Pozuelo traded! Jesse Lingard on the way?? Breaking down a crazy transfer window
MLS NEXT Pro SVP Ali Curtis On New Competition Rule Changes | MLS Today
15:07

MLS NEXT Pro SVP Ali Curtis On New Competition Rule Changes | MLS Today
Chicago Fire shout for PK in San Jose, Elbow in Minnesota? | Instant Replay
1:54

Chicago Fire shout for PK in San Jose, Elbow in Minnesota? | Instant Replay
More Video
Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Vote for MLS All-Stars!

Help select the 2022 MLS All-Stars team. Cast your vote now!