Atlanta United goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth retires after 14 MLS seasons

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retired

Longtime MLS goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth has retired from professional soccer, Atlanta United announced Thursday.

A 14-year veteran, Shuttleworth ranks 13th all-time among MLS goalkeepers in regular-season games played (232). His career started with the New England Revolution in 2009 before stops at Minnesota United FC, Chicago Fire FC and Atlanta all followed suit.

Shuttleworth backstopped New England to the 2014 MLS Cup and 2016 U.S. Open Cup finals. He’s one of only two goalkeepers, along with Matt Reis, to play in more than 100 matches and see more than 10,000 minutes for the Revs.

The 35-year-old posted 49 shutouts during his MLS career before hanging up his boots midway through Atlanta’s 2022 campaign. He saved seven of the 37 penalty kicks he faced.