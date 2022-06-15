Atlanta United defeats Pachuca in inaugural American Family Insurance Cup 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Atlanta United squeezed in an international friendly at the end of the June window, defeating Liga MX powerhouse C.F. Pachuca 3-2 on Tuesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The match between regional foes was for the inaugural American Family Insurance Cup.

Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo gave the Five Stripes a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game, but Pachuca came roaring back with goals quick goals of their own three minutes apart to keep it tied after 45 minutes.

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda made 10 changes at halftime and Atlanta found the winner in the 56th minute through Dom Dwyer, who found space on top of the box to put the ball into the bottom left corner.

Atlanta United will return to MLS action when they host Inter Miami on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (3 pm ET | ESPN2, ESPN Deportes).

MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Atlanta's Thiago Almada, fines Gonzalo Pineda
Seven eMLS FIFA stars headed to EA Sports FIFA Global Series Playoffs
Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez out 3-4 months with MCL injury
Stock boost? Sounders' Jordan Morris makes World Cup case with huge equalizer for USMNT

USMNT Player Ratings: Musah, McKennie and Morris stand out in muddy El Salvador draw
Concacaf Nations League

Recap: El Salvador 1, USMNT 1
Concacaf Nations League

Houston Dynamo president John Walker will step down after 2022 season

Costa Rica top New Zealand in playoff, clinch final World Cup spot

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | June 14, 2022
4:09

GOAL: Alex Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 89th minute
0:39

HIGHLIGHTS: El Salvador vs. US Men's National Team | June 14, 2022
4:10

GOAL: Jordan Morris, USA - 91st minute
0:39

