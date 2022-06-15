Atlanta United defeats Pachuca in inaugural American Family Insurance Cup 

Atlanta United squeezed in an international friendly at the end of the June window, defeating Liga MX powerhouse C.F. Pachuca 3-2 on Tuesday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The match between regional foes was for the inaugural American Family Insurance Cup.
Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo gave the Five Stripes a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the game, but Pachuca came roaring back with goals quick goals of their own three minutes apart to keep it tied after 45 minutes.
Head coach Gonzalo Pineda made 10 changes at halftime and Atlanta found the winner in the 56th minute through Dom Dwyer, who found space on top of the box to put the ball into the bottom left corner.
Atlanta United will return to MLS action when they host Inter Miami on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (3 pm ET | ESPN2, ESPN Deportes).