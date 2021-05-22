Atlanta, Seattle meeting presents clash of MLS heavyweights

Their star players’ jerseys perennially rank among MLS’ best sellers, and their overall merchandise sales set the pace for their peers. They tend to be picked for national-TV games more often. Their supporters are loud and proud, both in the stands and online, to extents that can be insufferable for counterparts elsewhere.

This Sunday, Lumen Field will host a network-televised Week 6 showcase (4:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) of two of MLS’ biggest clubs in terms of sheer scale. With their large fanbases, ambitious spending and deluxe matchday experiences in NFL-sized stadiums, this duo has ranked 1-2 atop the league’s attendance tables – and on some weekends, even the world’s – since the Five Stripes debuted in 2017.

With a nod to their respective cities’ rich musical traditions, I’ll open with a phrase from the recording industry: Atlanta United and the Seattle Sounders move units.

Other metrics are harder to pin down with certainty, but we know with some confidence that their revenues, operating incomes and estimated values rank at or near the top of the league. Their relevance in their respective local markets reflects that, and it's matched by levels of global awareness that put them in transfer conversations that MLS clubs usually aren’t part of.

These are MLS’ whales, the high rollers that throw the most weight around. And while that doesn’t singularly infuse Sunday’s meeting with the kind of heat found in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs or regional rivalries, it offers an interesting snapshot of the league’s uppermost echelon of scope and ambition.

“We both play in big stadiums; we both have a lot of fan support, although their counts are a little bit higher; on-field success,” said Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer in a Friday media availability. “I'm not so sure we measure ourselves against Atlanta, but there certainly are a ton of comparisons.

“They are a tremendous franchise, I think we're a tremendous franchise. They want to win, we want to win. They've got great players, we've got great players. There's a lot of similarities there.”